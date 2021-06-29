Minnesota State Fair announces new official foods

St. Paul, Minn. (KEYC) – The Minnesota State Fair has added 26 official new foods and four new food vendors to the expansive menu already offered at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

New foods include sweets like Caramelized Banana Pudding by Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, hearty snacks like Bison Bites by Giggles’ Campfire Grill, and unique drinks like Cucumber Jalapeño Limeade at Farmers Union Coffee Shop.

New vendors this year include Midtown Global Market’s Andy’s Garage, Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts, Scenic 61 by New Scenic Café, Summer Lakes Beverage.

Autoplay Caption

In total, nearly 500 foods will be available at 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.

For more information and the full list of food and vendors, visit www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.