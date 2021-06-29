Advertisement

Minnesota State Fair announces new official foods

In total, nearly 500 foods will be available at 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds
Limeade made with juiced Minnesota-grown cucumbers and jalapeño syrup, served with a cucumber...
Limeade made with juiced Minnesota-grown cucumbers and jalapeño syrup, served with a cucumber slice.(MN State Fair/KEYC New Now)
By Benjamin Broze
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Paul, Minn. (KEYC) – The Minnesota State Fair has added 26 official new foods and four new food vendors to the expansive menu already offered at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

New foods include sweets like Caramelized Banana Pudding by Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, hearty snacks like Bison Bites by Giggles’ Campfire Grill, and unique drinks like Cucumber Jalapeño Limeade at Farmers Union Coffee Shop.

New vendors this year include Midtown Global Market’s Andy’s Garage, Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts, Scenic 61 by New Scenic Café, Summer Lakes Beverage.

Caption

In total, nearly 500 foods will be available at 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.

For more information and the full list of food and vendors, visit www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working to put out a fire at Tugger's Cafe & Catering in Augusta, Wis. on Sunday, June...
Business owner devastated following Augusta Fire
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs seeks dismissal of several charges
HIV
Eau Claire City County Health Dept. recognizes National HIV Testing Day
Rice Lake-native Kenny Bednarek finishes 2nd in men's 200 meters, qualifies for Olympics
Rice Lake’s Kenny Bednarek headed to Tokyo Olympics after second place finish in men’s 200 meters
Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/29/21)
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
AMTRAK
2nd daily St. Paul-to-Chicago Amtrak train expected in 2024
One person died at Joseph Houska Park in La Crosse overnight.
Man taken into custody after overnight death at Joseph Houska Park