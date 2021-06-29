Nearly 3 million Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - New coronavirus cases continued a slow, upward trend.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) says tests identified 120 more cases of the COVID-19 virus. That pushed the 7-day average up slightly, to 73 per day.

COVID-19′s death toll in Wisconsin remained at 7,306 lives lost. It didn’t change the state’s 7-day average of 1 death per day.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The Department of Health Services reports 2.9 million residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.7 million people have completed their vaccine series.

More than 5.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, 5,440 of which have been given out this week. The number of vaccines administered last week was the lowest it has been since the week of Dec. 27, 2020.

Just over half of Wisconsin residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. The state surpassed 50% over the weekend. About 46.7% have completed their vaccine series.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Eau Claire County has now distributed 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The seven-day rolling average has risen to 73 cases Tuesday, up by three cases from the day before.

DHS confirmed 120 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state up to 612,732.

Health officials report no new deaths in the state Tuesday. There have been 7,306 deaths in the state total.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reports 34 more hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment since Monday morning. Current hospitalizations continue to reach year-long lows. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports after taking discharges and deaths into account, there are 95 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals Tuesday, including 24 in intensive care units. That’s 2 fewer patients in ICU but 11 more patients overall.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

