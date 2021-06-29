Robbins Elementary introduces alternative communication boards for all students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Communication is what brings people together,” starts Shannon Malone, Robbins Elementary speech pathologist.

The playground at Robbins Elementary is home to two new attractions, turning recess into a whole new ballgame.

“We have eight students here that use alternative or augmentative communication which is AAC,” explain Malone.

Malone was instrumental in bringing the use of her student’s expressive language to the blacktop, in the form of interactive communication boards.

“Our students typically have an iPad and there’s an application on there that has a bunch of picture symbols and through that they’re able to navigate and use their expressive language like ‘I want to go to recess’ or ‘I want to go play,’” says Malone. “It increases awareness of AAC and it allows other kids to talk with our students that use AAC in the same way, so it really increases their level of inclusion and fosters their social interactions.”

A bucket list item recognized by more than just the teachers.

“As a PTO we always ask what’s best for kids and this was our answer,” says PTO president, Emily Willems.

Willems says she hopes the signs promote new friendships...inclusion for all students.

“So that all students can come out here and learn how to use it and then implement it into their daily conversations with each other and then with teachers,” Willems says.

Working with a variety of students on both receptive and expressive language, brought together by a labor of love.

“Every little box has some thought put into it and she answered every question by thinking about what is best for students here at Robbins,” says Willems.

The boards were implemented at the end of May which coincides with Better Speech and Hearing month.

Malone says she couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate communication than introducing the playground boards to all of the students.

The school says they are incredibly thankful to their Robbins PTO who understood their vision with the project and made it possible to make these signs a reality.

Jay’s Signs also worked diligently to create the perfect signs and donated to the project.

