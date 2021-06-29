SportScene 13 for Monday, June 28th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls softball team sees their season come to an end after picking up an upset in the state quarterfinals but a loss in the state semifinals, while the Boyceville Bulldogs baseball team collects a state championship in division four.

As for Eau Claire Regis, they prepare for their first trip to the baseball state tournament since 2007 and Eau Claire Memorial alum, Tanner Kohlhepp, takes home All-American honors in NCAA baseball with Notre Dame.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.