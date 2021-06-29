Advertisement

Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.(Walmart via CNN Newsource)

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working to put out a fire at Tugger's Cafe & Catering in Augusta, Wis. on Sunday, June...
Business owner devastated following Augusta Fire
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs seeks dismissal of several charges
Rice Lake-native Kenny Bednarek finishes 2nd in men's 200 meters, qualifies for Olympics
Rice Lake’s Kenny Bednarek headed to Tokyo Olympics after second place finish in men’s 200 meters
HIV
Eau Claire City County Health Dept. recognizes National HIV Testing Day
Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River

Latest News

Prosecutors said Joseph R. Biggs and Ethan Nordean helped organize and lead a group of Proud...
Video shows Proud Boys leaders during Capitol Riot
Prosecutors said Joseph R. Biggs and Ethan Nordean helped organize and lead a group of Proud...
Video shows Proud Boys leaders during Capitol Riot
In this May 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump,...
In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave
safds
Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse