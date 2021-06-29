Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies. (Walmart via CNN Newsource)

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

We’re launching the first-ever private brand analog insulin, revolutionizing the access and affordability to diabetes care. The new offering through our ReliOn™ brand includes analog insulin vials and a package of FlexPens® with huge cash savings. https://t.co/E0TsMi7CXp pic.twitter.com/BXSiK7oUCf — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) June 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.