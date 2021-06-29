Wisconsin birth certificates to become more inclusive for parents

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers announced this morning, with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, LGBTQ+ families can now be accurately recognized on the birth certificate of their child.

“How a lot of this came about and in front of representatives is the petition I started ... it shows the importance of people speaking up,” said Jennifer Engedal of Eau Claire.

Just over three months later, that petition which demands state birth certificate forms to be inclusive and equal for all families, has nearly 40,000 supporters and has helped to make real change at the state level.

Now, instead of a space for only ‘mother’ and ‘father’, more inclusive terms such as parent can be used.

“I’ve heard several stories from my constituents and was happy to bring this to the Governor,” said Wisconsin Representative Jodi Emerson.

She says this is what democracy is all about.

“I’m thrilled for the families of Wisconsin that this executive order has come. You know having a child is an exciting time and for some people having to jump through legal hoops to get their name on the certificate can take away from the joy. Having gender neutral pronouns includes everyone,” said Emerson.

Evers said in a press release Monday morning, “This change reflects my and my administration’s commitment to gender neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected.”

Engedal says as an ally, she celebrates this change. However, she recognizes there is still work to be done.

“Really though, overall, it’s a small win for a huge fight we are going for with social justice access equality and inclusion … it’s important to not lose the momentum we need to understand that we need to keep fighting for equal rights for people in all areas,” said Engedal.

Families who previously had to use the ‘mother’ or ‘father’ language when their child was born will be able to request changes to their current certificate by calling 608-226-1373 or emailing DHSVitalRecords@wisconsin.gov

According to the press release from the Governor’s office this change will go into effect July 1st.

