Wisconsin Legislature to take final votes on state budget

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin legislators are poised to take their final votes on the state’s next two-year budget this week and send it on to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Assembly has scheduled a floor vote for Tuesday. The Senate is expected to follow suit on Wednesday.

The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut.

Whether Evers goes along with the budget when it reaches his desk is another question. Republicans eliminated a host of the Democratic governor’s policy proposals from the document earlier this year and handed K-12 schools only $128 million in additional aid after Evers proposed giving them $1.6 billion.

The governor could use his veto powers to drastically rewrite the budget or kill entire plan.

