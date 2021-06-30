Advertisement

$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold by Kwik Trip in Altoona

It’s the second $1 million-winning ticket sold in Wisconsin this year. (File Photo)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Kwik Trip in Altoona sold a $1 million-winning Powerball ticket in Saturday’s drawing.

According to officials with the Wisconsin Lottery, the Saturday drawing resulted in one winning ticket, which matched all five numbers (8, 31, 39, 43, and 60), but not the Powerball number (17).

The winning ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on Spooner Avenue in Altoona. It’s the second $1 million-winning ticket sold in Wisconsin this year, with the other sold at a Superior Kwik Trip for January 23′s drawing. Retailers that sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% incentive, and Kwik Trip will receive $20,000 as a result of this winning ticket.

The odds of matching the five numbers to get the $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054. Drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County

