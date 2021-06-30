Advertisement

2 taken to hospital after semi crashes into Monroe Co. fireworks stand

Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand.
Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand.(Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The semi pushed the fireworks stand 15 feet, then made its way through the parking lot of the Love’s Travel Stop, in Oakdale, before coming to a rest on the south end of the property. A 77-year-old woman, Ettamae Henze, was sitting in the fireworks stand at the time and suffered a head injury, authorities added.

Emergency crews responded to scene around 11 a.m. They believe the driver of the semi, 47-year-old Richard Isaboke, suffered a medical emergency before the semi left the roadway, striking a fireworks stand set up near the travel stop parking lot.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand.
Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand.(Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Ambulance, and the Oakdale Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
One person died at Joseph Houska Park in La Crosse overnight.
Man taken into custody after overnight death at Joseph Houska Park
People in Amish country prepare a horse team to work on a farm in Pulaski, Pa., Wednesday, June...
Amish put faith in God’s will and herd immunity over vaccine
2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/30/21)
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Gov. Evers declares June 30th as ‘Barry Alvarez Day’
Photo of Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office unmarked vehicle
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office clears up rumor about fake officer
It’s the second $1 million-winning ticket sold in Wisconsin this year. (File Photo)
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold by Kwik Trip in Altoona