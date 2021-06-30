2 taken to hospital after semi crashes into Monroe Co. fireworks stand

OAKDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The semi pushed the fireworks stand 15 feet, then made its way through the parking lot of the Love’s Travel Stop, in Oakdale, before coming to a rest on the south end of the property. A 77-year-old woman, Ettamae Henze, was sitting in the fireworks stand at the time and suffered a head injury, authorities added.

Emergency crews responded to scene around 11 a.m. They believe the driver of the semi, 47-year-old Richard Isaboke, suffered a medical emergency before the semi left the roadway, striking a fireworks stand set up near the travel stop parking lot.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Ambulance, and the Oakdale Fire Department.

