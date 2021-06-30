54-year-old man dead after rollover motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co. Wednesday

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co. Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chippewa Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a 54-year-old Town of Lafayette man died after crashing his motorcycle while attempting to pass his friend riding another motorcycle at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday. The 54-year-old man was traveling northbound on 197th Street before losing control and crashing on the shoulder of the road, rolling the motorcycle several times, near the intersection with 55th Avenue in Chippewa Co., south of the Lafayette Town Hall near Lake Wissota. The Sheriff’s Dept. said that speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

The friend on the second motorcycle called for emergency services after the crash, but first responders pronounced the 54-year-old man dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Dept. says that the driver was not wearing a helmet. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

A 54-year-old man from the Town of Lafayette is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (WEAU)

