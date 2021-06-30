Advertisement

Armed homicide suspect sought by authorities in Oneida County

Christopher Anderson
Christopher Anderson(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they believe is the suspect in a homicide.

Investigators said a woman’s body found Wednesday on the side of River Bend Road near Highway 8. The location is southeast of Rhinelander. The woman died of a gunshot wound.

Christopher Anderson, 30
Christopher Anderson, 30(Oneida County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities say they are searching for 30-year-old Christoper Terrell Anderson. He’s believed to be driving a 2005 white PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plate 187-NXC.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 715-361-5201.

