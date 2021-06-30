Advertisement

Assembly eliminates teen drivers test waiver

An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since 2013. (Courtesy of WisDOT).(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It looks like teen drivers will have take road tests to earn their licenses again.

The state Department of Transportation waived road tests for teen drivers last year as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold. The move was meant as a pilot program.

Gov. Tony Evers included language in the state budget that would have made permanently eliminated road tests and the Legislature’s Republican-controlled finance committee approved the proposal. But the state Assembly amended the budget late Tuesday evening to eliminate the waiver.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the DOT’s pilot waiver program will expire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
One person died at Joseph Houska Park in La Crosse overnight.
Man taken into custody after overnight death at Joseph Houska Park
2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County
Two-year-old dies after being hit by train in Taylor County

Latest News

Northeast Wisconsin law enforcement agencies trained in April on the use of force for riots and...
Wisconsin Senate sends police use-of-force bill to governor
Christopher Anderson
Armed homicide suspect sought by authorities in Oneida County
The crash occurred near the intersection of 570th Avenue and 610th Street northeast of Ellsworth.
One man injured after ATV crash near Ellsworth Tuesday night
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/30/21)