Augusta High School football team to host fundraiser for families affected by building fire

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Players from the Augusta High School football team have organized a tailgate fundraiser for families affected by the fire that destroyed Tugger’s Café and Catering, Sunday.

The fundraiser will take place at 6p.m. at the high school practice fields during the football team’s 7 on 7 games.

Yard games, sidewalk chalk, food and drink will be available, including a limited number of “Football is Family” decals for $5.00 a piece.

100% of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the families affected by the fire at Tugger’s Cafe and Catering.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the café owners.

