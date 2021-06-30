BBB warns of imposter scams on child tax credits

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - BBB is warning the public of imposter scams in which con artists pretend to “help” families get advances on child tax credit.

From July 15 through December 2021, if someone qualifies for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is offering advances on child tax credit, meaning those eligible will get up to half of their child tax credit through monthly payments.

The other half will come when they file their 2021 taxes, according to BBB.

BBB and the FTC shares these tips:

Avoid imposter scams - Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM or email you.

Do not give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers.

Eligibility requirements and payments disbursements are monitored by the IRS only.

When someone is requiring payments by gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency, it is likely a scam.

You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much one may receive, and how to address any problems.

