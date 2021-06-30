Bucks’ Antetokounmpo hyperextends left knee, leaves game

ATLANTA (AP) - Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a hyperextension of his left knee and been forced to leave the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eastern Conference finals game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Antetokounmpo was defending a jam by Hawks center Clint Capela midway through the third quarter when his left knee appeared to buckle. He fell to the floor in obvious pain, grimacing and clutching his knee.

Antetokounmpo remained down for several minutes before rising and slowly walking to the locker room, supported by his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and a staff member.

Antetokounmpo scored eight of his 14 points in the opening minutes of the second half. Atlanta defeated Milwaukee 110-88.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.