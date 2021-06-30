Advertisement

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo hyperextends left knee, leaves game

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks'...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a hyperextension of his left knee and been forced to leave the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eastern Conference finals game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Antetokounmpo was defending a jam by Hawks center Clint Capela midway through the third quarter when his left knee appeared to buckle. He fell to the floor in obvious pain, grimacing and clutching his knee.

Antetokounmpo remained down for several minutes before rising and slowly walking to the locker room, supported by his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and a staff member.

Antetokounmpo scored eight of his 14 points in the opening minutes of the second half. Atlanta defeated Milwaukee 110-88.

