DHS: High levels of COVID-19 activity down to four counties, including Dunn, Rusk

Coronavirus activity is low in 17 counties, up from 11 last week.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The risk of COVID-19 spread in Wisconsin’s counties moved down in several areas statewide.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports the spread of the coronavirus is high in four counties, down from seven the week before: Dunn, Kenosha, Langlade and Rusk.

Coronavirus activity is low in 17 counties, up from 11 last week. The spread of the virus moderate in 51 counties.

COVID-19 VACCINES

50.2% of Wisconsinites (2,924,168) received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 46.9% of the population getting fully vaccinated (2,728,670 people). Not counting children, 57.5% of Wisconsin’s adult population is fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Eau Claire County has now distributed 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS says tests are identifying just 69 new coronavirus cases per day, based on the rolling 7-day average. The latest batch of tests included 75 positive results. The positivity rate’s 7-day average remains at 0.9% of all tests; this is the percentage of all recent test results that came back positive.

Two more deaths were added, bringing COVID-19′s toll to 7,308 people. The state is averaging 1 death per day, according to the DHS’s 7-day average.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports there are still 95 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, the same number as Tuesday, after taking discharges and deaths into account. Of these, 26 are in intensive care, which is two more than Tuesday.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

