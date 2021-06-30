Advertisement

Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman dies after struggling to swim in the Chippewa River.

According to the Durand Police Department, Suzanne Sockness of Durand was seen struggling in the Chippewa River around 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 28.

An eyewitness saw Sockness in the water, and was able to pull her to shore.

Life-saving efforts, though, were unsuccessful. Sockness was pronounced dead by the Pepin County Coroner.

