Eau Claire Community Foundation to launch new fundraising initiative

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Foundation will soon start connecting with donors in a different way, through crowdfunding.

As part of the organization’s 25th anniversary celebration, it will launch its first Online Grant Catalog. It’s a donation drive that will hosted in four phases.

“Donors can, starting July 6, will be able to go directly to our website. They will be able to look down through the 17 organizations that have submitted an application, read about it and they could donate to one, two, three or all of them if they choose,” Eau Claire Community Foundation Executive Director Sue Bornick said.

While the foundation will still give traditional grants, Bornick thinks crowdfunding will help local nonprofits connect with more donors.

“This will take the community foundation another in assisting nonprofits in raising funds,” she said.

One nonprofit hoping to benefit from the Online Grant Catalog’s first phase, known as Create Culture, is the Chippewa Valley Museum.

The museum’s Executive Director, Carrie Ronnander, said her goal is to raise $5,000 for a new exhibit celebrating Eau Claire’s 150th anniversary. The exhibit, she said will cost between $10,000 and $15,000, should launch next spring.

“It’s really important to be able to connect to the community and have that community have basically a strong connection to their passions and what they want to give to,” Ronnander said.

Bornick said the Eau Claire Community Foundation’s goal is to raise $100,000 through the Online Grant Catalog.

The three other donation phases are Form Futures, Give Green and Offer Opportunities.

Create Culture runs from July 6-28. Form Futures lasts from Oct. 4-27. Give Green runs from Feb. 7, 2022 to March 2, 2022. Offer Opportunities lasts from April 11, 2022 through May 4, 2022.

The community foundation is also offering bonus grants to participating nonprofits.

