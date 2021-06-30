Advertisement

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office clears up rumor about fake officer

Photo of Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office unmarked vehicle
Photo of Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office unmarked vehicle(WEAU | Eau Claire Police)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is clearing up confusion on a post about a fake officer that was circulating on social media.

Sheriff Ron Cramer says recently, a sheriff’s deputy was in a new, unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle when he pulled someone over for a legitimate traffic stop. The deputy was in a black Ford truck equipped with sirens, but did not have license plates yet because the truck is new and they have not yet received them. The deputy was also in plain clothes when the stop was made.

Sheriff Cramer says someone snapped a photo of the traffic stop and shared it on Facebook, claiming it was someone impersonating an officer. The post was shared several times and there were also reports made to the Eau Claire Police Department.

Sheriff Cramer reiterated that it was a legitimate stop, and that deputies often use unmarked vehicles. He says if you are being pulled over and aren’t sure if it’s a real officer, you can call 911 and tell them your concerns. He says before an officer or a deputy makes a traffic stop, they will report their location and why the stop is being made. Dispatch will have this information and will be able to verify if it is a legitimate officer to you on the phone. He says another option is to ask the officer to show you their badge or business card.

