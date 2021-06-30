EAU CLAIRE MOVING AND STORAGE, JAKE WILSON, JOHN MATHEWS, GREG SMITH, AND CARL HANSEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We recently moved and hired Eau Claire Moving & Storage. As everyone knows that has ever moved, it is a nightmare of a job. We would like to thank the crew that moved us, Jake Wilson, John Mathews, Greg Smith, and Carl Hansen. They made it a lot less painful and they were a GREAT bunch of young men to work with. We would highly recommend these movers. Please give them the Sunshine Award. Thanks again.

Dave and Sally Steinke

