Gov. Evers declares June 30th as ‘Barry Alvarez Day’

Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in overtime during the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Jan. 1, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers has officially declared June 30th, 2021 as Barry Alvarez Day, as it is his last day as Athletic Director at the University of Wisconsin.

“It’s hard to overstate the impact and legacy of @UWBadgers Director Barry Alvarez,” Gov. Evers tweeted. “I’m proud to declare today Barry Alvarez Day, and on behalf of the state of Wisconsin and Badgers everywhere, I wish Director Alvarez all the best in his retirement.”

UW Badgers tweeted suggesting everyone where aviators, a signature accessory of Alvarez, to celebrate accordingly.

The legend and patriarch of Badger athletics announced his retirement in early April. Chris McIntosh will attempt to fill his shoes, as he has been announced as the next athletic director for the university.

Alvarez established Wisconsin football as a Big Ten power in the 1990s— leading them to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl championships. He has served as UW’s Athletic Director since 2006.

