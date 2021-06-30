Health officials warn about COVID-19 Delta variant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Medical experts are voicing concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant.

They fear the virus strain, which has been found in 85 countries including the U.S., could cause problems in western Wisconsin.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said studies are showing the variant may spread quicker and cause more severe illness than the original strain.

“I do worry about those who are not vaccinated because they are vulnerable, to this Delta variant, it’s why we want everyone to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, so you can be protected from this virus,” he said.

Murthy said studies are also showing mRNA vaccines, like the ones developed by Pfizer and Moderna, do work against the Delta variant. He also expects the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to show similar positive results.

“For the unvaccinated it’s very scary especially if it can make you sicker as we’re starting to see some of that. So we’re extremely concerned,” said Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

As of Tuesday, less than half of Eau Claire County residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

Rai has a simple message for those who haven’t yet gotten their shot.

“Being vaccinated is extremely important,” he said. “It was important in January and it’s even more important now.”

Since a majority of Eau Claire County’s population isn’t fully vaccinated, local hospital administrators like Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire Chief Administrative Officer Bill Priest are watching the Delta variant closely.

“We’re definitely concerned about the Delta variant,” he said. “We monitor closely how that’s doing. We monitor closely how that’s doing. We see where it’s going in other states and obviously want to monitor when and if it’s coming here. And obviously something that we take very seriously.”

Since nearly half of Eau Claire County’s population is vaccinated, and that number is higher in high-risk populations, Rai said the variant probably won’t cause hospitals to fill up like they did at the height of the pandemic. He does expect the number of cases to rise.

The World Health Organization recently announced fully vaccinated people should wear masks to help prevent spreading the Delta variant from spreading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends fully vaccinated people only mask up in certain situations including on airplanes and in medical settings.

Rai said fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask in the U.S. because the WHO looks at data from across the globe. This includes countries with much lower vaccination rates than the U.S.

