Hit with another round of storms, Crawford Co. residents hope for repair

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - From flash flood to tornado warnings, Crawford County saw the extremes of Mother Nature Tuesday, as residents tried to recover from damage over the weekend.

Ann Beers, a dairy and beef farmer in the township of Eastman, called the weather a “catastrophe.”

“We were so dry, I actually prayed for rain,” she said. “There’s just no happy medium anymore. It’s all or nothing.”

Her pasture along Walker Hollow Road was flooded Tuesday, and the bridge farther down the road was damaged. The bridge was one of several structures needing repair, according to Crawford Co. Emergency Management.

As NBC15 meteorologists reported, Crawford Co. was the hardest hit in southcentral Wisconsin. For the second time in less than week, persistent thunderstorms dumped heavy rain across parts of the county Tuesday afternoon.

According to radar estimated rainfall totals, some parts of Crawford could have picked up 3-6″+ of rain on Tuesday, which is on top of 4-8″+ of rain that fell on Saturday. There have been reports of road closures and mud and rockslides on Highway 35 north of Prairie du Chien.

After the flooding rains, one thunderstorm prompted a tornado warning. As of 5:30 p.m., there have been no reports of damage from a tornado. However, there were two reports of a funnel cloud.

“I would hope it gets easier from here. I don’t know how much more different weather Mother Nature [can] throw at us right now, but either way we got to be prepared for it and we’ll respond if it does happen,” Marc Myhre, an emergency management specialist, told NBC15.

With combined damage from over the weekend, Myhre said the countywide repair will cost roughly $400 thousand. Throughout the afternoon, crews re-opened major roads, as well as backroad bridges.

“When we’re not fixing the roads every day, that’s when we’ll move into that recovery, and that’s when the state of emergency should end,” Myhre said.

He did not give NBC15 a timeline for full repair.

