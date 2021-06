EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Katalyna Woodard the Sunshine Award. Kat is an extremely hard worker. She is very dedicated and dependable and has a heart of gold. Kat will sell herself short day after day to make sure others have what they need and does not ask for anything in return. She truly is the best of friends that anyone could ask for!!

Lori Wallace

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.