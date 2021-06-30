EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kim Nicolai for the Sunshine Award. Kim, a PT DPT with Mayo Clinic’s Physical Therapy Department, should be noted for being a hero, for heros are not born but become one by choice. With my being involved in a car accident and going to her for therapy, she never gave up on me. She helped me get back to doing daily activities. Kim is a true hero.

Anonymous

