EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Marissa Woodford is an awesome mother of four who is always there for anyone that needs her. Whether it’s picking up groceries for her aging grandmother ever since covid hit or taking care of her nieces and nephews and best friend’s children, she is always ready to help out in any way possible. She has a heart of gold. Please give Marissa the Sunshine Award.

Shawn Springer

