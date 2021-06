EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Mike and Pam Baier a Sunshine Award. Mike and Pam go above and beyond for my 93-year-old client that lives next door to them. They always help when we call them and I really appreciate what they do. They go above and beyond for him.

James Gifford and LeAnn Hughes

