Minnesota lawmakers pass modest police accountability bill

The bill contains limits on no-knock warrants and on the use of informants.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Senate has joined the state House in approving a modest set of police accountability measures as part of a broader public safety budget bill.

The Senate approved it 45-21 early Wednesday following a 75-59 vote Tuesday night in the Minnesota House. The approval comes on the heels of last week’s sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

The bill contains limits on no-knock warrants and on the use of informants. It attracted Republican support in both chambers, while some Democrats who said it didn’t go far enough voted no.

It now goes to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

