New sports facility coming to Lake Hallie set to open this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the last decade we have seen some huge advancements made in athletic training. With expectations to open this winter, a new sports facility hopes to provide athletes in the Chippewa Valley with the latest in sports technology.

As business owners, Brian and Liz Seubert pride themselves on identifying a void in the community, and filling it.

“There seems to be a very big need for our youth sports. It seems like when they get to the upper level of their ability as youth athletes, they are going elsewhere for training … The Chippewa Valley just doesn’t have anything for that upper tier youth training,” Brian said.

As parents to two athletes, the Seuberts say they’ve seen their young sons’ teammates drive hours away for these services.

“They lose that community support and aspect we are really hoping to continue to push those athletes to reach whatever level they want that the community is behind them and they know it,” Liz said.

So, the couple began the process of bringing a new facility to the area in March of 2020. The construction of Valley Sports Academy is currently underway in Lake Hallie

“We love Lake Hallie ... the accessibility its within fifteen minutes of every location and it’s a great village for a business,” said Brian.

The 116,000 square foot building will mainly focus on field sports such as soccer, softball and baseball and includes hockey.

The couple is also looking forward to introducing people to a sport growing in popularity.

“Lacrosse is a growing sport on the east coast and it’s in the entire state on Wisconsin but not here so we’re excited to bring it to the area,” Brian said.

The Seuberts have already received plenty of support from the community, and look forward to welcoming athletes and their families in this winter.

Along with space to train and play all year-long the owners say they’re especially excited about the new technology they plan to incorporate such as a skating treadmill for hockey, velocity analysis for baseball and softball, and speed and agility tracks.

