One man injured after ATV crash near Ellsworth Tuesday night

The crash occurred near the intersection of 570th Avenue and 610th Street northeast of Ellsworth.
The crash occurred near the intersection of 570th Avenue and 610th Street northeast of Ellsworth.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is injured after crashing an ATV in Pierce Co. on Tuesday night.

67-year-old Gregory Marks of Ellsworth was traveling eastbound on 570th Avenue near Ellsworth at 8:59 p.m. on Tuesday when he crashed an ATV after attempting to avoid an animal in the roadway. Marks was ejected from the vehicle. The crash occurred near the intersection of 570th Avenue and 610th Street northeast of Ellsworth.

Marks was taken to River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries, according to the Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the incident were Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service and the Ellsworth Police Dept.

One man was injured after an ATV crash near Ellsworth on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. This is a map.
One man was injured after an ATV crash near Ellsworth on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

