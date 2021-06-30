Advertisement

Plane, pilot missing after taking off from Clark Co.

Sheriff’s office asking land owners to check property
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking landowners in parts of central Wisconsin to check their properties for a missing plane and pilot.

The sheriff’s office dispatch got the call for the missing plane just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

In a release, a captain with the sheriff’s office said the caller said the pilot left Curtiss around 4:30 a.m. on June 30, and was flying to New Richmond, Wisconsin but never arrived.

The sheriff’s office is asking people who live between Curtiss and Marshfield or Curtiss and New Richmond to check their properties.

The plane is described as having stainless wings and a white fuselage. The aircraft is reported to have a parachute that would help in landing the plane in the event of an emergency.

The pilot’s name is not being released at this time.

If you have any information about the missing plane or pilot, you’re urged to call the Clark County dispatch center at (715) 743-3157.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
One person died at Joseph Houska Park in La Crosse overnight.
Man taken into custody after overnight death at Joseph Houska Park
2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County
Two-year-old dies after being hit by train in Taylor County

Latest News

Eau Claire Community Foundation Online Grant Catalog Launches July 6 (6/30/21)
Eau Claire Community Foundation Online Grant Catalog Launches July 6 (6/30/21)
Riverfest Returns
Riverfest Returns to La Crosse
Fundraiser for Families Affected by Fire
Fundraiser for Families Affected by Fire
Pilot, plane missing from Clark County
Pilot, plane missing from Clark County
La Crosse's Riverfest returns this year
Riverfest returns to La Crosse