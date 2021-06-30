Riverfest returns to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a year on the shelf, one of La Crosse’s longest-running festivals returns this week.

The pandemic caused Riverfest to be cancelled last year for the first time since its inception in 1983.

2021 Riverfest President Brad Pitel says planning this year’s event was touch-and-go until the last minute.

“Two weeks ago, we still didn’t know what was going to happen and as we’re setting up the grounds we’re like, well let’s see what happens here, but the energy is huge,” Pitel said.

Children’s, Craft, and Vendor Director Bailey McGowan says the initial uncertainty of Riverfest lead some of the usual vendors to not take part in the festivities.

“I didn’t get a lot of responses from some vendors who were also planning for a maybe, which is totally understandable,” McGowan said. “I foresee vendors really being back in full force next year as well as the interactive pieces as well.”

While Riverfest is going on as planned this year, there are some changes in place, including the amount of space attendees will have to spread out.

“One thing that we’ve been working on kind of slowly in the background for the past couple of years is to kind of eliminate some fencing,” Pitel explained. “We can encourage people that do still desire to social distance and follow some of the protocols to do that.”

Pitel adds beer sales will be in new locations throughout the grounds, with the normal beer tent used as a gathering space.

McGowan hopes to see plenty of people come down to Riverside Park this week, especially because of the role Riverfest plays in the economy.

“All of the money that we raise, all of the button sales and everything like that, vendors pay to be here, all of that money just goes right back into the community,” McGowan detailed. “I would love to see so many people come down and support the rest of the community like that.”

Pitel echoes those sentiments and is asking attendees to enjoy themselves at their own speed.

“Be patient with each other because a lot of people aren’t used to being around people again, and just help spread the love that we have down here at Riverfest,” Pitel expressed.

Riverfest kicked off on Wednesday and runs through Sunday night.

A full schedule of musical acts and other activities can be found on the Riverfest website.

