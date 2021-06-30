Advertisement

Second person charged in June 23 Princeton Valley burglary

31-year-old Nicholas Mason (left) and 28-year-old Tayler Frank (right) are both charged with...
31-year-old Nicholas Mason (left) and 28-year-old Tayler Frank (right) are both charged with burglary after breaking into Princeton Valley Golf Course on June 23, 2021.(Eau Claire Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A second person involved in a burglary at Princeton Valley Golf Course is being charged.

31-year-old Nicholas Mason of St. Paul, Minn. was charged Monday in Eau Claire Co. with burglary of a building or dwelling as a repeat offender and is currently being held at the Eau Claire Co. Jail. Mason was previously convicted of receiving stolen property in Washington Co., Minnesota in 2016 and sentenced to 17 months in prison.

Mason and Tayler Frank, a 28-year-old woman also from St. Paul, Minn., were taken into custody by the Eau Claire Police Dept. on Wednesday, June 23 following a burglary at Princeton Valley Golf Course.

According to the ECPD, Mason ingested drugs prior to being taken into custody and was taken to a medical facility.

Police continue to search for a third suspect, Ryan C. Munson, who is described 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes.

The Eau Claire Police Dept. is asking anyone with information to contact the communication center’s non-emergency number at 715-839-4972. If a person wishes to remain anonymous, they can call Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477.

Princeton Valley Golf Course owners Joshua Walberg and his fiancé Ally Weyer attempted to stop the burglary attempt early Wednesday morning. Weyer jumped into a truck driven by the suspects in an attempt to stop the burglary in progress. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled into the woods near Northstar Middle School.

