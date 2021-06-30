Sen. Johnson, 6 other republican senators urge Biden to end trade war

WASHINGTON (WSAW) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and six other republicans have sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging the federal government to end the trade war they believe is damaging many U.S. businesses.

In part, the letter reads:

Many farmers have lost access to growing markets and experienced significant price drops for their commodities, which has reduced profits. Many businesses have been forced to hire politically connected lobbyists and seek assistance from legislators to navigate the complex and opaque tariff environment. It is simply wrong that so many businesses have suffered so that a few businesses may benefit.

“We need to expect fair trade, and of course we all need to unify and demand that China follows the trading rules and stop stealing intellectual property,” Johnson said.

Sen. Johnson, Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) ask Biden to make good on his promise to end the tariffs imposed three years ago. They also want the white house to crack down on China. Sen. Johnson said it’s time to call the country out for its trade practices.

