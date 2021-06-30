Sex offender will reside in Whitehall after release from prison Tuesday

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender released from prison Tuesday will live in Whitehall.

According to the Whilehall Police Dept., 52-year-old Timothy Brantner has been released from prison after serving a sentence for 1st degree sexual assault of a child.

Brantner will be under the supervision of the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and as part of the conditions of his release, will not be allowed to consume drugs or alcohol. Brantner also will not be able to visit taverns, schools, playgrounds, or parks, and will be under electronic monitoring.

Whitehall Probation and Parole Office Agent Bree Lien will supervise Brantner upon his release.

