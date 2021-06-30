SportScene 13 for Tuesday, June 29th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Blair-Taylor Wildcats head to the softball state tournament for the fourth season in a row but fall short in the state semifinals with a 7-5 loss to Juda/Albany.

As for the Eau Claire Regis baseball team, they head to state for the first time since 2007 and fall in the state semifinals to Coleman 6-4.

While the Eau Claire Memorial baseball team prepares for the state tournament, their first trip since 2008 and the Eau Claire Express battle the St. Cloud Rox.

