SportScene 13 for Tuesday, June 29th

Blair-Taylor at state for fourth season in a row
By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Blair-Taylor Wildcats head to the softball state tournament for the fourth season in a row but fall short in the state semifinals with a 7-5 loss to Juda/Albany.

As for the Eau Claire Regis baseball team, they head to state for the first time since 2007 and fall in the state semifinals to Coleman 6-4.

While the Eau Claire Memorial baseball team prepares for the state tournament, their first trip since 2008 and the Eau Claire Express battle the St. Cloud Rox.

