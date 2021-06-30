Advertisement

TAMMY EBY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Tammy Eby is an amazing assistant director at Country Terrace in Ladysmith. Tammy has been the assistant for six years and is dedicated to the care of the residents that reside there. In the last year she has devoted more time due to a change in management. Instead of letting things go, she has taken on more duties and is filling in where management needs her to. She comes in early and stays late and she always answers her phone when the staff call her with questions. She fills in and works shifts when they are short. Lastly, she always has a smile on her face and is always available for a visit or assistance when a resident needs her. She has dedicated her life to her CNA career and is a great leader of the facility. Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Jenny Hengst

