Advertisement

2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County

By Wyatt Heller
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A two-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday after a train collision in the Village of Lublin in Taylor County.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation found the child was unattended at the time of the incident.

A Canadian National train conductor noticed the child running along the tracks moments before impact.

The train was unable to stop in time, killing the child.

This incident is actively being investigated at this time. Names are being withheld pending family notification and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working to put out a fire at Tugger's Cafe & Catering in Augusta, Wis. on Sunday, June...
Business owner devastated following Augusta Fire
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs seeks dismissal of several charges
Rice Lake-native Kenny Bednarek finishes 2nd in men's 200 meters, qualifies for Olympics
Rice Lake’s Kenny Bednarek headed to Tokyo Olympics after second place finish in men’s 200 meters
HIV
Eau Claire City County Health Dept. recognizes National HIV Testing Day
Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Crawford Co. resident shows her pasture flooded by another round of heavy rain Tuesday.
Hit with another round of storms, Crawford Co. residents hope for repair
Blair-Taylor at state for fourth season in a row
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, June 29th
Medical experts fear the Delta variant virus strain, which has been found in 85 countries...
Health officials warn about COVID-19 Delta variant
Health Officials Weigh in on COVID-19 Delta Variant
Health Officials Weigh in on COVID-19 Delta Variant