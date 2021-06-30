Two-year-old dies after being hit by train in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A child is dead after being hit by a train. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 as a train hitting a pedestrian in the Village of Lublin.

Once emergency responders arrived on scene, they found the victim was a two-year-old. A preliminary investigation indicates the two-year-old was alone at the time of the crash.

The Canadian National Railroad train was going south through the Village of Lublin. The train conductor noticed the child running on the side of the tracks moments before impact and attempted to stop the train. The train was unable to stop.

An investigation is ongoing. The child’s name is not being released at this time.

