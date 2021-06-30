Advertisement

University of Minnesota leaders agree to 1.5% tuition hike

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents have agreed to raise tuition for the first time in...
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents have agreed to raise tuition for the first time in two years.(University of Minnesota)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The University of Minnesota Board of Regents have agreed to raise tuition for the first time in two years, over objections from some students who believe it’s wrong to charge more after the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joan Gabel’s $4 billion budget for the next fiscal year includes about $50 million in spending reductions and internal reallocations. The university will use that money, along with state funding and tuition hike revenue, to help pay for investments in long-term initiatives, a 1.5% salary increase for employees and any lingering pandemic expenses.

The Star Tribune reports that in public comments submitted to the board, students overwhelmingly opposed the tuition increase.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working to put out a fire at Tugger's Cafe & Catering in Augusta, Wis. on Sunday, June...
Business owner devastated following Augusta Fire
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs seeks dismissal of several charges
Rice Lake-native Kenny Bednarek finishes 2nd in men's 200 meters, qualifies for Olympics
Rice Lake’s Kenny Bednarek headed to Tokyo Olympics after second place finish in men’s 200 meters
HIV
Eau Claire City County Health Dept. recognizes National HIV Testing Day
Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River

Latest News

Timothy Brantner, 52, is being released from prison and will reside in Whitehall, Wis.
Sex offender will reside in Whitehall after release from prison Tuesday
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Evers vetoes bill barring extra $300-week unemployment benefit
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ SIX
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ SIX
The Star Spangled Banner
A bill requiring the National Anthem continues through the Wisconsin State Legislature