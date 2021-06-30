Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly approves state budget, Senate up next

The state Assembly has passed the state's next two-year budget and sent it on to the state Senate.
The state Assembly has passed the state’s next two-year budget and sent it on to the state Senate.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has passed the state’s next two-year budget and sent it on to the state Senate.

The Assembly passed the spending plan on a 64-34 vote. The Senate is expected to take up the budget on Wednesday.

The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut. Whether Evers goes along with the budget when it reaches his desk is another question.

Republicans eliminated a host of the Democratic governor’s policy proposals from the document earlier this year and handed K-12 schools only $128 million in additional aid after Evers proposed giving them $1.6 billion. The governor could use his veto powers to drastically rewrite the budget or kill entire plan.

