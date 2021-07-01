Advertisement

2 people injured after 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau Co. Wednesday

Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are injured after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Trempealeau Co.

On Wednesday at approximately 9 p.m., a vehicle turning onto Highway 93 from Norway Valley Road pulled in front of a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 93, resulting in a crash near Tamarack south of Arcadia. In addition to failing to yield for the northbound vehicle, the driver of the vehicle that turned onto Highway 93 is suspected of operating while intoxicated, according to the Trempealeau Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is under investigation. Names are being withheld pending notification of families. The Sheriff’s Office credits Arcadia Police, Arcadia Fire, Arcadia Ambulance, Trempealeau Fire, and Gunderson Air with assistance in the incident.

A map showing the location of a crash in Trempealeau Co., Wis. on June 30, 2021.
A map showing the location of a crash in Trempealeau Co., Wis. on June 30, 2021.(WEAU)

