Advertisement

Ashby tagged, but Brewers sweep Cubs for 8th straight win

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames hits a grand-slam against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames hits a grand-slam against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got roughed up for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout the Chicago Cubs 15-7 for their eighth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.

Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7. His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Photo of Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office unmarked vehicle
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office clears up rumor about fake officer
Two-year-old dies after being hit by train in Taylor County
2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County

Latest News

Fans help send Memorial baseball team off to state
Community helps send Eau Claire Memorial baseball team off to state
Valley Sports Academy
New sports facility coming to Lake Hallie set to open this winter
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall...
Hawks romp to 110-88 win without Young, Giannis goes down
Blair-Taylor at state for fourth season in a row
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, June 29th