Augusta football fundraiser supports families impacted by weekend fire

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - On Sunday, June 27, a fire destroyed Tugger’s Sweet Shoppe and Catering in Augusta along with the apartments above it.

Wednesday night, the community came together to show its support while also having a little fun.

The Augusta football team put on a tailgate at the high school to help raise money for families affected by the fire.

Players from surrounding high schools played in a 7-on-7 gridiron competition with all of the proceeds going to the displaced families.

“Within hours of hearing of the fire, a couple of our senior boys contacted my husband and said, ‘Coach, what are we going to do? These guys deserve our support.’ So, this event was thought of and planned out by a couple of our senior boys and a lot of our athletics families. As you can see, we have a great deal of the town helping or contributing. So, the fact that this was thought out by our high school kids, it says a lot about the type of people that we have here,” said Alicia Boldt.

