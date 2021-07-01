Advertisement

Augusta football fundraiser supports families impacted by weekend fire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - On Sunday, June 27, a fire destroyed Tugger’s Sweet Shoppe and Catering in Augusta along with the apartments above it.

Wednesday night, the community came together to show its support while also having a little fun.

The Augusta football team put on a tailgate at the high school to help raise money for families affected by the fire.

Players from surrounding high schools played in a 7-on-7 gridiron competition with all of the proceeds going to the displaced families.

“Within hours of hearing of the fire, a couple of our senior boys contacted my husband and said, ‘Coach, what are we going to do? These guys deserve our support.’ So, this event was thought of and planned out by a couple of our senior boys and a lot of our athletics families. As you can see, we have a great deal of the town helping or contributing. So, the fact that this was thought out by our high school kids, it says a lot about the type of people that we have here,” said Alicia Boldt.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Photo of Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office unmarked vehicle
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office clears up rumor about fake officer
Two-year-old dies after being hit by train in Taylor County
2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (6/30/21)
Rice Lake heads to state for first time since 1982
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, June 30th
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Senate passes budget onto Evers
Wisconsin Senate passes budget onto Evers
Wisconsin Senate passes budget onto Evers