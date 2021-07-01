Advertisement

Bank mistakenly gives family $50 billion

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – At one point or another, most of us have dreamed of checking our bank accounts and finding them inexplicably flush with mountains of money.

This fantasy actually happened to Louisiana real estate agent Darren James, who was blown away when he realized his family’s account had suddenly grown by $50 billion.

James immediately informed Chase Bank. The error reportedly took four days to correct.

That’s a long time to stare longingly at so many zeros.

But James said it didn’t matter if it was $1 billion or just $50. The money wasn’t theirs and there was never a question of giving it back.

Still, for a few fleeting days, the error made them one of the richest families in the world.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
A 54-year-old man from the Town of Lafayette is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.
54-year-old man dead after rollover motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co. Wednesday
Photo of Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office unmarked vehicle
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office clears up rumor about fake officer
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River
It’s the second $1 million-winning ticket sold in Wisconsin this year. (File Photo)
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold by Kwik Trip in Altoona

Latest News

A California city council has approved gun control measures.
California city council approves measure requiring gun owners to have liability insurance
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picks Rep. Bennie Thompson to lead the committee probe of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi names GOP’s Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/1/21)
Infrastructure needs are one of the critical necessities Congress is struggling to address.
House approves $715 billion transportation, water bill