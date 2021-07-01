Advertisement

Blueberry season across the Chippewa Valley

Blueberries (Source: KLTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Strawberry season in Wisconsin was off to a late start this year, but it’s a berry busy one and now its time to make room for some of the smaller guys.

Blueberries are now on the forefront of berry farms and raspberries are not far behind.

Blueberry picking kicks off each July and usually lasts through August.

Conditions are ever-changing at berry patches, so farmers say it’s best to come out early in the morning or to call the farm directly before you go.

For a full list of pick your own garden farms in the Chippewa Valley, you can find them here.

