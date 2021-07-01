Advertisement

Community helps send Eau Claire Memorial baseball team off to state

Fans help send Memorial baseball team off to state
Fans help send Memorial baseball team off to state(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It was a loud start to the day Wednesday in the Eau Claire Memorial parking lot.

Fans and family members of the Old Abes baseball team gathered for a send-off.

Memorial plays in the state baseball tournament Thursday afternoon. The team takes on Bay Port in the semifinal. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Players say they’re excited, but more importantly they’re prepared.

“We should be confident, we beat Union Grove, we played good and we had a good week of practice so, should be good,” said junior Peyton Platter.

“They came and they bought in and they worked really hard to get to this point. The guys are really playing well in every phase of the game right now,” said coach Dan Roehl.

In case you’re wondering, the team did pack the trident, which has been very visible during the post-season run.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Photo of Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office unmarked vehicle
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office clears up rumor about fake officer
Two-year-old dies after being hit by train in Taylor County
2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County

Latest News

Valley Sports Academy
New sports facility coming to Lake Hallie set to open this winter
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall...
Hawks romp to 110-88 win without Young, Giannis goes down
Blair-Taylor at state for fourth season in a row
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, June 29th
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks'...
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo hyperextends left knee, leaves game