Community helps send Eau Claire Memorial baseball team off to state

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It was a loud start to the day Wednesday in the Eau Claire Memorial parking lot.

Fans and family members of the Old Abes baseball team gathered for a send-off.

Memorial plays in the state baseball tournament Thursday afternoon. The team takes on Bay Port in the semifinal. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Players say they’re excited, but more importantly they’re prepared.

“We should be confident, we beat Union Grove, we played good and we had a good week of practice so, should be good,” said junior Peyton Platter.

“They came and they bought in and they worked really hard to get to this point. The guys are really playing well in every phase of the game right now,” said coach Dan Roehl.

In case you’re wondering, the team did pack the trident, which has been very visible during the post-season run.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.