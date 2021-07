EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes baseball team made their first trip to the state tournament since 2008 and were looking to make some noise, but fall short in the state semifinals losing to Bay Port by a final of 8-1.

The Old Abes finish the season with a fantastic 22-8 record.

