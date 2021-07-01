Eau Claire Transit buses will not be in service July 5

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Public transportation in the City of Eau Claire is taking a day off next week.

There will be no city-wide bus service on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

Eau Claire Transit says that bus service will resume Tuesday, July 6 with normal service.

Most public services are off on Monday, with the Independence Day holiday falling on a Sunday in 2021. Several Eau Claire businesses will also be closed due to the observance of the federal holiday. All government buildings will be closed as well.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.