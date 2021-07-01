Advertisement

Eau Claire Transit buses will not be in service July 5

Eau Claire Transit says that bus service will resume Tuesday, July 6 with normal service.
Eau Claire Transit says that bus service will resume Tuesday, July 6 with normal service.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Public transportation in the City of Eau Claire is taking a day off next week.

There will be no city-wide bus service on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

Eau Claire Transit says that bus service will resume Tuesday, July 6 with normal service.

Most public services are off on Monday, with the Independence Day holiday falling on a Sunday in 2021. Several Eau Claire businesses will also be closed due to the observance of the federal holiday. All government buildings will be closed as well.

