Fireworks may trigger PTSD

Fireworks
Fireworks
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - While the fireworks that accompany the Fourth of July are fun for some, others may find them traumatic.

Marcia Dunn, Outpatient Therapist with Gundersen Health System, says the loud noises fireworks create can trigger a PTSD event in those who suffer from the condition.

Symptoms of a PTSD event include rapid respirations and a rise in heart rate.

Some people could also have a full-fledged panic attack.

Dunn says fireworks can cause an exaggerated startle response in those who are diagnosed with PTSD.

“If someone has an exaggerated startle response, it’s not startle-relax it’s startle-fear, and it could take them ten-fifteen minutes to come down from that,” Dunn explained.

Dunn adds that there are some ways to help those who are going through an event.

“If you want to be helpful, maybe if you know the person remind them to breathe slowly if they can do that and just take a minute, and maybe you just sit with them,” Dunn detailed.

She advises anyone who plans on lighting off fireworks to talk with their neighbors, post about it on social media, or put a sign out to warn people that loud fireworks will be happening.

